PSV are working, alongside Lutsharel Geertruida, on the arrival of these two 'top targets'

PSV may be strikingly quiet in the transfer market, but the club are still working behind the scenes on the reinforcements they need. According to Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad, the Eindhoven side have identified three top targets.

This summer, technical director Earnest Stewart still wants to sign a left-back, a centre-back and a defensive midfielder. Three names are firmly on the shortlist.

Elfrink reports that PSV have already been working for "several weeks already" on a deal for Lutsharel Geertruida. The club have now reached a personal agreement with the versatile defender, but Feyenoord also want to lure Geertruida into a move. RB Leipzig, meanwhile, want a transfer fee of €20 million.

Also high on the wishlist in Eindhoven is Filip Kostic. The left winger has been a free agent since leaving Juventus, but he has several options. AEK Athens, for example, have offered the Serbian a contract.

Kodai Sano would be PSV's ideal midfield reinforcement. The NEC midfielder is very keen on the move himself, and agent José Fortez Rodriguez is also positive, but the asking price is reportedly around €18 million. PSV still see that as too much.

Right now, though, there is still little urgency around the transfers because key players such as Mauro Júnior, Joey Veerman and Sergiño Dest have not found a new club. Mauro even said at a press conference on Friday that he will "definitely" stay at PSV. The Brazilian is captain until Jerdy Schouten returns from his knee injury.

As for Veerman and Dest, they could leave for €20 million and €23 million respectively, but there has still been no movement around either player. So PSV are still waiting. "They are players who would like to take a step abroad, but if they stay longer they obviously are not in the way," Elfrink said.