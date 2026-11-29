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Luis Campos, the Portuguese transfer chief who helped build a Paris Saint-Germain side that have won the European title twice, says he is going through a difficult time in a post on his personal social media accounts: "I am going through unusual times. One of them involves a personal health problem, but it does not stop me from working and giving my best in my professional duties. Before the match against City, after reflecting on the first difficult treatments, I managed to find the balance I needed to get back on my feet and keep giving my all. It has not been easy. I have been able to count on the team's help. They are extraordinary people, both on and off the pitch. When we faced Barça, I feared my anxiety might affect the team. But it did not. Everyone was incredible. Those who know me, though, know how hard I work to maintain harmony. I have had the help of president Nasser and his team, Luis Enrique and his staff, Olivier Gagne and everyone who works every day within this extraordinary group at Poissy. And finally, the players, who have flooded me with messages, personal visits and so on, giving me positive energy and reminding me that, as the coach says, we come together to defend, spread out to attack and meet in front of goal to celebrate a goal. What a team! Together, I felt the strength I needed to overcome the obstacle life has put in my path. And we are almost there. What does not kill you makes you stronger. Work sustains me and makes me feel alive. That is what matters for the future. What a team! Together, I felt the strength I needed to overcome the obstacle life has put in my path. And we are almost there. What does not kill you makes you stronger".

"Work gives me energy and makes me feel alive. That is what matters for the future. We know what we want," Campos continued, in a translation published by Sportmediaset. "That is what gives us confidence. We have done our duty. Listening to the president, the coach, our teams... We move forward without fear, because losing Kvara and Doué (two of the pillars of this team) is certainly a problem, but we move forward. Calm, united and confident, looking for solutions at home and/or away. We cannot make signings on 1 December. Do not put pressure on those who are well. Because those who are not well do not let themselves be stressed by you. They do not have the time. The time they have is so precious and important that it fills their every thought. It is possible to put forward 10 names a day (there was one day when, given PSG's importance in today's world football, earned on the pitch and something we are proud of), 18 different names were mentioned for the same role across various media outlets in different countries. Fine, everyone is trying to be creative and play their part. And some succeed... Others, almost always the same ones, are nowhere near the mark. We already know who they are and do not hold it against them. As long as there is mutual respect. And individual freedom of opinion is respected too. It does not bother me at all that they are often wrong. Those who need to make the right choices are essentially Luís Enrique, Dembélé, Hakimi, Nuno, Akliouche, Ferran, Mayulo and many other true champions and specialists who calmly continue on their path through the strength of their work. But as for those who make things up, lie and try to exploit the situation to destroy what has been built so far, and who serve other, parallel and sometimes particular interests that are generally not PSG's... let them carry on, because it does not bother us at all. They even help us in this new world where what is true now was no longer true three minutes ago. For me, ruling amid confusion is the beginning of chaos, and many people have come to a bad end that way. For me, illness calls for the same approach as health. Respect the rules, defend and fight what kills us or gives us life. Always knowing that, even if we follow that path, we can die. Through our own fault and/or that of others. After all, it is simple. But you only understand it afterwards. Because everything comes to light in the end. And are you afraid of that? I'm not".