‘PSG must tear up Mika Godts’s contract and send him back to Ajax’

Nico Dijkshoorn is frustrated that Mika Godts is barely playing at Paris Saint-Germain. He wishes the Belgian forward had stayed at Ajax longer, he writes in his column for Het Nieuwsblad.

Last summer, Godts left Ajax for PSG in a €45 million move. The Belgian forward has so far had to settle for substitute appearances in Paris, though he did not even come off the bench in the last two matches, against Manchester City (a 2-4 win) and RC Strasbourg (a 1-3 win).

For Dijkshoorn, Godts's move to the Champions League winners this summer makes no sense. "Think of it like this: someone who writes articles for the magazine 'Auto & Man' is approached by the New York Times and asked if he wants to write a weekly column."





The columnist watched Ajax play a dreadful match against Hajduk Split (a 2-1 defeat). "Everything ugly about football was concentrated in Split. Fights beforehand, injured supporters, a stadium filled with smoke three times, supporters escorted out of the stadium by police and, when there was football, the ugliest Ajax football I have seen in the last 40 years."

Comparing Godts's situation with Ajax's, he says: "They are like identical twins sawn apart. Both unhappy. Mika will languish under a Spanish coach, and Ajax will languish under a Spanish coach."

Finally, Dijkshoorn calls for an unusual measure with a wink. "Contracts must be torn up. Something very unusual in professional football will have to happen: going back on a disastrous decision and choosing happiness. Tear up the contracts and let Mika take Ajax by the hand. Let Ajax coach Michel go and manage a club in a country where Spanish is the main language," he concludes.