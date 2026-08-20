PSG fans have seen enough after one training session and pass judgement on Mika Godts

Paris Saint-Germain fans are raving about Mika Godts. The French club shared the first training footage of the forward on Wednesday, sparking a huge reaction.

Godts completed his move from Ajax to PSG last week. The transfer is worth more than €50 million.

The Belgian winger played 115 matches for the Amsterdam club, scoring 26 goals and providing 28 assists. Godts grew into a crowd favourite at Ajax.

Next season he will be playing in France, and the supporters there have already taken to him. “I recognise it from the flow, from the fact he plays with his head held high, right foot, left leg, technically very much at ease, he’s going to become a great PSG player,” one fan responded to the footage.

The footage also shows Godts laughing with Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha, and supporters have taken that as a good sign. “You really have to have a monstrous level in training for everyone to smile at you, talk to you and laugh with you from day one,” one supporter said.

Another fan sang his praises: “He trains as if he has always been part of the team.” “That looks promising,” someone else wrote. It is just a selection of the many dozens of positive reactions.



