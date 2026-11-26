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Paris Saint-Germain have decided to escalate the racism row that marred their Champions League match against Roma. The club have opened an internal investigation and passed on to UEFA officials their supporters' accounts of racist chants and Nazi gestures from the Italian side's fans during the game.

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The incidents came during Wednesday evening's 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

According to RMC Sport, the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy are taking the reports very seriously. They've launched checks to establish exactly what happened in the stands at the Parc des Princes and to identify those responsible for the reported behaviour.

A number of Parisian supporters said they heard monkey noises coming from the section reserved for Roma fans. They also reported seeing Nazi gestures from some of the Italian supporters.

Paris Saint-Germain notify UEFA

The French club didn't stop at an internal investigation. According to RMC Sport, they also reported the incidents to the UEFA delegates at the match.

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Paris Saint-Germain want severe sanctions against those responsible, the same source says, if the incidents are confirmed once the relevant authorities complete their checks and investigations.

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Both the club and UEFA are now following the case. Whether the reported incidents will be officially established, and whether sanctions will follow, remains to be seen.

A shocking account from one supporter

RMC Sport published the account of a Paris Saint-Germain supporter, given the pseudonym Julien, who said he was in the stadium for the 2-2 draw.

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The supporter said: "There were completely racist Italian fans, imitating monkey noises and making gestures about black jackets and skin colour. They were doing it over and over again."

He added: "They were also making gestures like cutting someone's throat with a knife. This has to stop, and there have to be sanctions. We went to the security staff, and they said they couldn't do anything."

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He continued: "This happens a lot with Italian fans, and it has no place in a football stadium."

The developments came just hours after the final whistle. Paris Saint-Germain dropped their first points of the Champions League league phase on the night, but attention quickly turned from the pitch to the stands.

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Saint-Germain's winning run ended after a perfect record in the first four rounds. Their tally rose to 13 points in second place, which secures top spot for Real Madrid, now the only team to have won their first five matches this season.

Roma moved up to five points in 25th place, having recorded one win and two draws.