Share Follow GOAL on Google

Morocco's Younes Belhanda has criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and its president Patrice Motsepe after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations 2025 triumph at Morocco's expense. He believes the continental body is the biggest loser from a case that dragged on for almost a year.

Advertisement

Belhanda, a former Morocco international who did not feature at the tournament, was speaking on Tuesday on "Rothen s'enflamme" on French radio station RMC. He admitted he was disappointed to see Morocco lose the title, but said he understood the court's decision.

Belhanda said: "Of course I'm disappointed for Morocco, but even if the title had been awarded to Morocco, it would have left a bitter taste. Morocco should have won the match, and the referee should have ended the game as soon as the Senegal players went back to the dressing room."

The Al-Sailiya player then turned his fire on CAF, adding: "The biggest loser is CAF."

He didn't stop at the continental body. Belhanda went straight for Motsepe, arguing that the CAF president had rushed the decision to strip Senegal of the title and hand it to Morocco.

Advertisement Advertisement

He went on: "Motsepe wanted to change his mind and give the Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco in a sudden decision. Morocco host lots of matches and African youth and women's tournaments, and if Morocco lose..."

Related Topics

Belhanda insisted the Senegal players' behaviour during the final warranted a protest. But the responsibility for ending the match lay with the referee, he stressed, and it made no sense to deal with the matter once the game was over.

Diawara: Senegal won on the pitch

Former Senegal international Souleymane Diawara took a firmer line. He was relieved to see the case closed, saying it had dragged on for a long time and damaged the image African football presented during the tournament.

Advertisement

Everything had gone well until the final and its controversial scenes, Diawara said, adding: "As soon as the referee and both teams returned to the pitch, there was no longer any room for a protest. If there was going to be a protest, it should have been lodged before that. There was no need to wait 11 months to go back on the decision."

He continued: "On the pitch, Senegal won. There is no bitter taste at all."

Advertisement

CAF's position after the sports court's ruling

In its final ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the 17 March decision of CAF's appeal board and upheld the disciplinary board's verdict of 11 February. That reinstated the result of the final and crowned Senegal champions.

CAF responded by saying it respected the Swiss court's decision and would take the necessary steps to implement it. The Moroccan federation, meanwhile, is weighing up one final legal route to challenge the ruling.

Advertisement

That statement echoed the line taken by CAF president Patrice Motsepe, who said on Monday he would respect the decision regardless of who ended up with the title.

His pledge to respect the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling brings an end to a legal saga that lasted around 10 months and caused widespread controversy across the continent.

Advertisement

Speaking at a ceremony in South Africa to sign a partnership agreement between CAF and a company, Motsepe confirmed CAF would implement the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision, whatever the outcome.

He also stressed the need for integrity, credibility and respect for the rules in the running of African football.