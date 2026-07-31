Arsenal have struck a preliminary agreement to sign Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, with the Premier League champions setting a date next week for the midfielder's medical.

Britain's "Daily Mail" report the deal is worth 77 million pounds, plus bonuses and further add-ons. The official contracts remain unsigned, but the transfer is now imminent and in its final stages.

Newcastle's hierarchy had fought hard to keep the 28-year-old, especially after losing other big names this summer in Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, plus the resignation of manager Eddie Howe today. Arsenal's persistence and determination to get the deal done proved decisive. Guimaraes had already dropped a bombshell a few weeks ago, telling Newcastle's management he wanted out, a message underlined by his refusal to travel with the squad to the training camp in "La Manga".

A League Cup winner with Newcastle in March 2025 and a recent World Cup finals participant, Guimaraes becomes Arsenal's fourth summer signing. He follows the activation of the final purchase clause for defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen, the free transfer of goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and the 36 million pounds capture of Greek winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

Arsenal first chased the player back in 2022, when he was at Lyon. Newcastle beat them to it that time.