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Egypt have suffered a fresh blow ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Malawi in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, after it was decided to exclude one of the Pharaohs' most prominent stars from the squad heading to Lilongwe, due to his incomplete recovery from injury, a move that forces the coaching staff to reshuffle their defensive options before a fixture that could carry the ticket to early qualification for the continental finals.

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The Egypt national team delegation departed on Sunday aboard a private plane, heading to the Malawian capital Lilongwe, in preparation for their fourth-round qualifying clash, scheduled for 3pm next Tuesday.

Egypt's players had taken part in a morning training session before heading to the airport, putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the match. The delegation are set to arrive in Malawi at 10pm Cairo time.

One development dominated the Egypt camp: the exclusion of defender Mohamed Abdelmonem from the match squad. The coaching staff led by Ali Maher decided not to risk fielding him, with the player still struggling with injury and short of the required level of physical readiness.

Maher preferred to keep the 27-year-old in Egypt to complete his treatment programme, in coordination with national team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela, rather than have him travel with the delegation to Malawi. The hope is to get him ready for the next stage.

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The Nice defender had suffered a tear in his hamstring playing for his club, before joining the Egypt camp during the current international break to continue his treatment under the supervision of Egypt's medical staff.

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Despite joining the camp, the injury ruled him out of the upcoming clash. The coaching staff opted to give him sufficient time to recover and avoid aggravating the problem through a premature return to the pitch.

Losing Abdelmonem thins out the coaching staff's defensive options, especially given the player's important international experience. Safeguarding his fitness, though, looks a priority with the next stage in mind.

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Features of Egypt's line-up against Malawi

In a related context, media figure Ahmed Shobier, the former Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper, revealed some of his predictions regarding the possible changes in Egypt's line-up during the Malawi clash.

Shobier suggested that Ali Maher could rely on the midfield duo of Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen, with a change in the midfield area at the expense of Ahmed Sayed Zizo.

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"In Egypt's upcoming match against Malawi, Ali Maher might turn to Marwan Attia alongside Mohanad Lasheen," Shobier said. "You'll ask me, Marwan at whose expense? I'll tell you, from my point of view, at Zizo's expense."

On the attacking options, he added: "Trezeguet could play from the start of the match, and even though he was not at his best in the previous match, he remains a very important player in our national team."

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Those predictions come amid the coaching staff's desire to maintain the balance between the defensive and attacking sides, while making the most of the good form the team showed in the last match.

Cairo five-goal haul brings Egypt closer to qualification

Egypt go into Tuesday's clash on a high, after a comprehensive 5-0 win over Malawi at Cairo International Stadium last Friday in the third round of qualifying.

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A strong display strengthened their position at the top of Group Two, taking their tally to 7 points. That puts them level with Angola, who trail only on goal difference.

The result came in tandem with Angola's 2-0 win over South Sudan, a match the Angolans settled during stoppage time to continue their pursuit of Egypt for top spot.

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After the end of the third round, Egypt occupy first place with 7 points, ahead of Angola on goal difference. Malawi come third with 3 points, and South Sudan sit bottom of the standings without a point.

Egypt's numbers at both ends are striking. The team have scored 10 goals in their first three matches without conceding, bringing their goal difference to (+10), compared to (+4) for Angola.

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Early qualification scenario awaits Egypt

The importance of the Malawi clash does not stop at collecting three points. The result could hand Egypt an early qualification ticket to the finals of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, two rounds before the end of qualifying.

Egypt need to beat Malawi away from home, with Angola beating South Sudan in the other clash on Tuesday, for the two teams to officially secure qualification to the continental tournament.

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Realise that scenario, and the tally of both Egypt and Angola will rise to 10 points, out of reach of Malawi and South Sudan even if they win their remaining two matches.

Both Egypt and Angola would then book their passage to the finals, and the final two rounds would turn into a direct scrap for the top of Group Two, the qualification target already in the bag.

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Ali Maher hopes to capitalise on the big superiority Egypt showed in Cairo and repeat the result away from home, despite the absence of Mohamed Abdelmonem, so that Egypt can settle their qualification early and continue their journey towards reclaiming the continental title.