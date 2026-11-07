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Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer was injured again in the Bundesliga away match at FSV Mainz 05 and had to go off before half-time.

In the 40th minute, an Amiri free-kick took slight touches off both Jonathan Tah and Neuer before reaching the far post, where Jae-Sung Lee headed into an empty Bayern goal for what appeared to be a 1-1 equaliser. VAR intervened, however, and a review lasting several minutes ruled out the goal because the South Korean was offside when the free-kick was taken.

The hosts protested angrily. One member of staff was particularly vehement on the touchline, prompting referee Robert Schröder to show him a yellow card.

Immediately after the apparent equaliser, Neuer asked for treatment and removed his right boot and sock. Following a consultation with Bayern's doctors, the signal came that the 40-year-old could not continue. Jonas Urbig replaced him (45.).

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Neuer is due to be examined on Saturday evening, and there is no diagnosis yet. Team-mate Joshua Kimmich sounded pessimistic in his Sky interview after the final whistle, however: "It didn't look as though he could be training again after a week. Manu never really admits to the pain anyway - and when he does go off, unfortunately it's probably something serious."

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What problems has Manuel Neuer had recently?

Neuer had only returned last Tuesday after a lengthy absence with tendon irritation in his foot. He played the full match as Bayern won 2-0 away at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, although he was rarely called upon. After the final whistle, he spoke openly to Amazon Prime about his enforced absence and explained what had been the worst part for him: "The pain. Absolutely," he said.

He added: "I had pain when walking every day. And when I got up in the morning, including this morning, I had pain when walking again." Bayern had not officially announced whether the tendon irritation was in the foot affected on Saturday.

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Neuer's injury brought an unhappy end to a record-breaking match: his appearance in Mainz made him the oldest player ever to play for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, surpassing Bernd Dreher.