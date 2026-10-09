Probable PSV line-up: Peter Bosz opts for a makeshift striker

PSV return to Vriendenloterij Eredivisie action on Friday at home to sc Heerenveen. Peter Bosz is set to make a number of changes to his side, largely through necessity, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in Eindhoven is at 20:00 and the match will be shown live on ESPN 2.

Matej Kovar starts in goal at the Philips Stadion. Mauro Júnior, Ryan Flamingo, Yarek Gasiorowski and Filip Kostic line up in defence from right to left. Sergiño Dest featured for the United States this week and begins on the bench, along with Lutsharel Geertruida.

After Bosz hinted this week that Paul Wanner will be out for some time due to injury, Kodai Sano, Noah Fernandez and Guus Til are expected to make up the midfield against the Frisians.

Up front, Bosz still cannot call on Ricardo Pepi and Sam Lammers. Sven Mijnans, fresh from a hat-trick against Sparta Rotterdam, is therefore set to lead the line. Ivan Perisic starts on the right, with Ruben van Bommel on the left.

A win is a must for PSV if they are to stay in touch with leaders AZ. Three points would also give them a lift before the Champions League resumes on Tuesday against RB Leipzig.

Next matches PSV Eredivisie 14:00 HEE

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Mauro, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Kostic; Sano, Til, Fernandez; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.