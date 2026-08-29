Probable PSV line-up: does Geertruida make his starting debut?

PSV head to FC Utrecht on Sunday. Will Peter Bosz hand Lutsharel Geertruida his first start for the visitors? The big game at De Galgenwaard kicks off at 12:15 and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

At right-back, Sergiño Dest gets the nod in Utrecht, with Mauro Júnior starting on the left. Armando Obispo lines up alongside Geertruida in central defence, with Ryan Flamingo dropping out.

In midfield, Guus Til, Kodai Sano and Noah Fernandez start for the reigning champions against Utrecht. Summer signing Sven Mijnans must therefore stay patient and hope for minutes off the bench.

On the left wing, Ruben van Bommel keeps his place after his fine display against FC Groningen. Ivan Perisic starts on the right, with Ricardo Pepi leading the line in Bosz's team.

Last time out, PSV started sluggishly against Groningen but still ran out 5-1 winners. Utrecht let points slip away at Sparta Rotterdam after a 3-3 draw.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar, Mauro Junior, Obispo, Geertruida, Dest, Til, Sano, Fernandez, Van Bommel, Pepi, Perisic.