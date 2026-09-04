Probable PSV line-up: Bosz surprise with choice in attack

PSV face Ajax on Saturday in a Vriendenloterij Eredivisie showdown. Peter Bosz makes one change in attack, Voetbalzone predict. Ajax v PSV kicks off at 20:00 and can be watched live on ESPN 1.

For the visitors from Eindhoven, Peter Bosz goes with Matej Kovar in goal. Sergiño Dest and Mauro Júnior start at right-back and left-back against Ajax. Ryan Flamingo and Armando Obispo continue at centre-back for PSV. Lutsharel Geertruida therefore drops out once again.

After scoring in fine style against FC Utrecht last week, Sven Mijnans is rewarded with the number 10 role against Ajax. Kodai Sano and Noah Fernandez complete PSV's midfield for the Eredivisie showdown.

No Pepi against Ajax

Ricardo Pepi has not been in great form in recent weeks. Bosz therefore turns to Guus Til as the central striker for the visitors, mainly because of his running power. Ivan Perisic on the right and Ruben van Bommel on the left fill the flanks at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Last week's 1-6 win over FC Utrecht underlined PSV's form, with the reigning champions pulling away in the closing stages. That result will give Bosz's side plenty of confidence before the crunch clash with Ajax.

Probable PSV line-up (4-3-3): Kovar; Dest, Flamingo, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Fernandez, Sano, Mijnans; Perisic, Til, Van Bommel.