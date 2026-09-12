Probable PSV line-up: Bosz make two changes to the team

PSV round off the weekend in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie on Sunday against Sparta Rotterdam. Voetbalzone expect Peter Bosz to make changes in two positions. PSV v Sparta kicks off at 20:00 and is live on ESPN 1.

Matej Kovar starts in goal at the Philips Stadion. Back from suspension, Mauro Júnior replaces Filip Kostic at left-back. Sergiño Dest lines up on the right, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo will have to keep Sparta's striker under control.

After failing to make much of an impression against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, Paul Wanner drops out for Noah Fernandez. Kodai Sano, who impressed, and Guus Til complete PSV's midfield on Sunday.

Up front, there are no surprises in PSV's line-up for the home game against Sparta. Ivan Perisic, Ricardo Pepi and Ruben van Bommel are tasked with keeping PSV on the heels of leaders AZ.

Last week, PSV beat Ajax 3-1 and took plenty of confidence from that result. The 1-1 draw against Shakhtar was a slight disappointment for the reigning champions.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Sano, Fernandez, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.