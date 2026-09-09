Probable PSV line-up: Bosz make changes in defence and midfield

PSV begin their Champions League league-phase campaign on Thursday against Shakhtar Donetsk. Peter Bosz is set to make a few changes, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off at the Philips Stadion is at 18:45 and the match will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Matej Kovar will start in goal as PSV look to take their strong VriendenLoterij Eredivisie form into Europe. Sergiño Dest will slot in at right-back, while Filip Kostic is set for his full debut on the left. Mauro Júnior's suspension has forced those changes.

At the back, Lutsharel Geertruida keeps his place after making a big impression against Ajax last Saturday in the 1-3 win, capping it with a fine goal. Armando Obispo will line up alongside him in central defence against Shakhtar.

For midfield, Bosz is expected to go with Paul Wanner rather than Noah Fernandez after the former made a strong impact off the bench against Ajax on Saturday. Kodai Sano and Guus Til complete PSV's midfield on Thursday.

Further forward, the PSV coach keeps faith with familiar names. The tireless Ivan Perisic will start on the right, with the much-discussed Ruben van Bommel on the left. Ricardo Pepi leads the line for the reigning Dutch champions.

Saturday's 1-3 win over Ajax gave PSV the confidence they needed. Shakhtar won 1-2 away at FC Karpaty Lviv and sit second in the Ukrainian league.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Wanner, Sano, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.