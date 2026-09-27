The Netherlands continue their Nations League group stage campaign against Serbia on Sunday. Head coach Xavi makes two changes to his side, Voetbalzone predicts. The match in Belgrade kicks off at 18:00 and will be shown live on NPO1.

Bart Verbruggen keeps his place in goal for the Netherlands after they snatched a last-gasp point against Germany (1-1). Denzel Dumfries at right-back and Micky van de Ven at left-back complete the back four. Captain Virgil van Dijk is joined in central defence by Jan Paul van Hecke, who came in for plenty of criticism after his display on Thursday.

After making a strong impact off the bench against Germany, Joey Veerman is set to start on Sunday. Quinten Timber therefore drops to the bench. Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders keep their places in midfield.

Up front, Brian Brobbey has withdrawn through injury and Joshua Zirkzee has replaced him in the Netherlands squad. Mexx Meerdink, though, leads the line against Serbia. The AZ striker caught the eye off the bench against Germany and had a goal ruled out. ''He did well and is the only striker. I'd say just leave him there,'' Rafael van der Vaart told NOS.

On the right, Crysencio Summerville keeps his starting spot, while Cody Gakpo, who scored against Germany, starts from the left. Ruben van Bommel provided an excellent assist in stoppage time, but begins on the bench again.

Probable Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Meerdink, Gakpo.