Probable Netherlands line-up: Xavi’s choices against Germany

Xavi faces a baptism of fire as Netherlands head coach. Voetbalzone has joined the Spanish coach in looking ahead and predicted which players will start against Germany in the Nations League on Thursday.

Robin Roefs has been playing very well for Sunderland for some time, which is why there have regularly been calls to give him a chance in goal. Even so, Bart Verbruggen remains the Netherlands' first choice under Xavi too.

At right-back, Denzel Dumfries gets the nod over Jurriën Timber, who is still working his way back to full fitness. Jan Paul van Hecke partners Virgil van Dijk, who remains involved at international level and as captain. Micky van de Ven slots in on the left side of the Netherlands defence.

With Frenkie de Jong and Jerdy Schouten absent, Xavi has a midfield puzzle to solve. Joey Veerman is back with the Netherlands after two years and comes straight into the side against Germany. Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders complete the midfield against the Germans.

Out wide, Crysencio Summerville impressed at the World Cup and is set to get his chance on the right. Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick against Manchester City and hopes to take that form into Thursday. Cody Gakpo must provide the threat from the left.

Both the Netherlands and Germany have revenge on their minds. The Netherlands went out to Morocco in the last 16 of the World Cup, while Germany disgraced themselves against Paraguay in the same round.

Probable Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo.