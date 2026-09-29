Probable Netherlands line-up: Xavi changes his team in two lines

The Netherlands resume their Nations League campaign on Thursday with an away game against Greece. Head coach Xavi makes two changes to his side, Voetbalzone predict. The Netherlands' match kicks off at 20:45 and will be shown live on NPO3.

Bart Verbruggen keeps Xavi's trust and starts in goal. The Spanish coach sticks with a back four, with Denzel Dumfries at right-back and Micky van de Ven on the left.

After his display against Serbia, Xavi drops Jan Paul van Hecke from central defence. Theo Janssen even called the defender the 'very weakest link of the Netherlands national team' on Rondo. Jurriën Timber now gets his chance alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, there are no surprises. Joey Veerman keeps his place in the starting XI, while Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders also stay in the side.

On Rondo, Ruud Gullit was full of praise for the work rate of Crysencio Summerville and Mexx Meerdink, who scored twice in Belgrade on Sunday. Both forwards also start against Greece.

Because of an injury, Xavi had to cross Cody Gakpo's name off after the forward left the Netherlands training camp. Ruben van Bommel now gets the chance to impress on the left wing.

Probable Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Meerdink, Van Bommel.