Probable Feyenoord line-up: will Mármol or López start at left-back?

Feyenoord host ADO Den Haag on Sunday. Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks set to keep faith with his established names, Voetbalzone predicts. The game at De Kuip kicks off at 14:30 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

In goal, Tjark Ernst gets the nod for Feyenoord. Givairo Read and Mika Mármol will start at right-back and left-back against ADO. Van Bronckhorst has gone with Jeremiah St. Juste and Tsuyoshi Watanabe in the middle of defence.

Across midfield, the Feyenoord coach sees no reason to make changes. Charles Vanhoutte, Gjivai Zechiël and captain Luciano Valente will therefore start at De Kuip.

Up front, Van Bronckhorst is again sticking with familiar names. Gaoussou Diarra will start on the left, with Anis Hadj Moussa on the opposite flank. Ayase Ueda leads the line for Feyenoord.

Last week, Feyenoord beat SC Cambuur 5-2 in an eventful match. ADO, meanwhile, were brushed aside 4-1 at home by FC Groningen and are still waiting for their first point of the season.

Probable line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Zechiël, Valente; Hadj Moussa, Ueda, Diarra.