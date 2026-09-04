Probable Feyenoord line-up: Ueda replacement identified

Feyenoord take on NEC on Saturday. The big question is who replaces Ayase Ueda in the Rotterdam side's attack. NEC v Feyenoord kicks off at 16:30 and will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

Tjark Ernst starts in goal for Feyenoord in Nijmegen. Givairo Read lines up at right-back, with Javi López on the left. Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol partner each other in central defence in Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

In midfield, Charles Vanhoutte comes in for Oussama Targhalline after he failed to make the best impression against ADO Den Haag. Gjivay Zechiël and Luciano Valente complete Feyenoord's midfield at De Goffert.

Ueda replacement

Out on the right, Anis Hadj Moussa, who was linked with Al-Ittihad in midweek, must provide the threat. Gaoussou Diarra starts on the left. Nacho Ferri replaces Ueda, who has departed for Lille OSC, through the middle. Reiss Nelson has returned and could be used from the bench.

Against ADO, Feyenoord trailed 0-2 before fighting back to draw 2-2 at home. NEC fared better, winning 1-3 away to PEC Zwolle.

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Zechiël, Valente; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Diarra.