Probable Feyenoord line-up: successful variant preferred

Feyenoord want a response against PEC Zwolle after the 5-1 defeat to FC Barcelona in the Champions League. Luciano Valente looks set to move into the forward line, Voetbalzone predict. PEC v Feyenoord kicks off on Sunday at 16:45 and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

Despite a difficult night in Barcelona, Tjark Ernst keeps his place in goal in Zwolle. Givairo Read at right-back and Mika Mármol at left-back fill the full-back roles for Feyenoord. Jeremiah St. Juste and Tsuyoshi Watanabe make up the heart of the Rotterdam side's defence.

In midfield, Charles Vanhoutte and Gjivai Zechiël keep their places once again. Oussama Targhalline came off the bench against Barcelona and Giovanni van Bronckhorst liked what he saw. "We wanted to change things a bit in the second half in terms of pressing, with Valente in particular on the flank to get him more involved in the game. Oussama did that well, which allowed you to apply a bit more pressure further forward. That is a strength of Targhalline," the coach said at a press moment on Friday.

Further forward, Anis Hadj Moussa starts on the right and Luciano Valente on the left. Nacho Ferri, who had a goal ruled out for offside against Barcelona, leads the line for Feyenoord in Zwolle.

Last week, Feyenoord won 3-1 away to NEC. PEC picked up a respectable point against Sparta Rotterdam in a 2-2 draw and sit in mid-table in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.