Probable Feyenoord line-up: successful formation get another chance

Feyenoord host FC Utrecht on Sunday, and coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks set to keep faith with the side that won 7-0 at PEC Zwolle last week. The match at De Kuip kicks off at 12:15 and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

In goal, Tjark Ernst returns for the Rotterdam side. Givairo Read, Jeremiah St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol line up across the back from right to left against FC Utrecht.

Feyenoord's midfield also stays unchanged. Charles Vanhoutte, Gjivai Zechiël and Oussama Targhalline all start against the visitors from Utrecht.

Up front, Anis Hadj Moussa starts on the right, with Nacho Ferri as the target man alongside him. Luciano Valente operates from the left and has the freedom to cut inside, creating space for Mármol.

Speaking on Friday at a press moment, Van Bronckhorst said: ''If you look at the most recent line-ups, it is very clear how we play with Luciano drifting in from the left. In recent weeks, that has been the team that have performed well. That is of course what you are looking for,''

After that emphatic win over PEC, Feyenoord sit third, two points behind leaders PSV. FC Utrecht are in mid-table after the stoppage-time win (1-2) over Excelsior.

Probable line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Zechiël, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.