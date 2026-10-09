Probable Ajax line-up: two players could make their debut on Saturday

Ajax return to VriendenLoterij Eredivisie action at home to NEC on Saturday. Coach Míchel has several injury problems to deal with and must reshuffle again. The match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

Because of injuries, Míchel cannot call on Anton Gaaei, Caio Henrique, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis and Kasper Dolberg. Simon Adingra and Yves Bissouma could make their debuts on Saturday, as the Spanish coach indicated at a press moment. Aaron Bouwman is fit again after injury.

Marc ter Stegen starts in goal against NEC. Lucas Rosa at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back complete the full-back positions. Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas make up the heart of the Amsterdam defence.

Ajax's midfield brings no surprises. Jorthy Mokio, Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt are set to start when the Eredivisie resumes.

Without Berghuis, Viktor Tsygankov gets his chance on the right of the attack. Oscar Gloukh will operate from the left, while Tolu Arokodare leads the line for the home side.

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 15:00 NEC

Ajax need a win to stay in touch with the leading teams. They also want a solid dress rehearsal before Thursday's Conference League meeting with Hajduk Split.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Klaassen, Brandt; Tsygankov, Arokodare, Gloukh.