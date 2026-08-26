Probable Ajax line-up: this striker starts on Thursday against FC Sion

Ajax face FC Sion again on Thursday night in the Conference League play-offs. Voetbalzone expect the same line-up as a week ago, when they won 2-4 in Switzerland. Kick-off in Amsterdam is at 20:00 and the match will be shown live on ESPN 1.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. Anton Gaaei on the right and Caio Henrique on the left take the full-back spots. Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas make up the centre of the Ajax defence. Daley Blind is not yet fit enough for minutes.

In midfield, Youri Regeer must provide control for Ajax. Davy Klaassen and recent signing Julian Brandt will link play with the forward line.

Out wide, Steven Berghuis starts on the right against Sion despite appearing likely to leave Ajax. Oscar Gloukh lines up on the left, while Marcos Leonardo again leads the attack for the home side. That means Kasper Dolberg is on the bench once more.

Last week, Ajax won 2-4 in Switzerland. That leaves coach Míchel’s side on the verge of reaching the Conference League league phase, although Sion cannot be underestimated.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Bouwman, Baas, Caio Henrique; Regeer, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Marcos Leonardo, Gloukh.