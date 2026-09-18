Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel do not stick with the team who won 5-1

Ajax are back at home on Saturday, this time against Excelsior. Coach Míchel looks set to bring back a side packed with familiar names. Ajax v Excelsior kicks off at 20:00 on Saturday and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

In midweek against Willem II (5-1), the Spanish coach started with Maarten Paes, Lucas Rosa, Owen Wijndal and Kasper Dolberg. Míchel now appears ready to revert to his previous line-up.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal. Anton Gaaei comes in for Lucas Rosa at right-back. Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas line up at centre-back against Excelsior. Caio Henrique replaces Owen Wijndal on the left.

In midfield, Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt keep their places. Sofyan Amrabat returns as the holding midfielder in place of Jorthy Mokio. Recent signing Yves Bissouma is not yet eligible to play.

Up front, Tolu Arokodare returns as the central striker after his call-up by Nigeria. Steven Berghuis will play on the right, while Oscar Gloukh gets the nod again on the left wing.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Tolu, Gloukh.