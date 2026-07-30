Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel changes his team in only one position

Ajax host FK Vojvodina on Thursday evening in the second leg of the Conference League second qualifying round. Coach Míchel looks set to spring few surprises. Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff ArenA is at 20:00 and the match will be shown live on the main channel of Ziggo Sport.

Maarten Paes starts in goal again for Ajax, who won 4-1 in Serbia last week. Lucas Rosa, Aaron Bouwman, Daley Blind and Caio Henrique line up in defence from right to left. Owen Wijndal therefore drops to the bench.

Ajax's midfield also holds no major surprises. Youri Regeer is expected to provide control, while Davy Klaassen and Oscar Gloukh will link up with the forward line.

Out wide, Steven Berghuis on the right and Mika Godts on the left must provide the threat. Kasper Dolberg leads the line in Míchel's system. New signing Marcos Leonardo, who got minutes against Burnley on Sunday, can hope for a substitute appearance.

Provided Ajax avoid a major shock against Vojvodina, they will probably face Shelbourne FC in the third qualifying round over two legs on 6 and 13 August. The Irish club won the first leg of their second qualifying round tie 5-2 against Estonia's Nõmme Kalju FC.

After that, the possible play-offs are scheduled for 20 and 27 August. If Ajax come through all of that, the draw for the league phase takes place on 28 August. The main tournament, featuring six opponents, begins on 15 October.

Probable Ajax starting XI: Paes; Rosa, Bouwman, Blind, Caio Henrique; Regeer, Klaassen, Gloukh; Berghuis, Dolberg, Godts.