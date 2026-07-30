Ajax host FK Vojvodina on Thursday evening in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Conference League. Coach Míchel looks set to spring few surprises. Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff ArenA is at 20:00 and the match will be shown live on the main channel of Ziggo Sport.

Maarten Paes starts in goal again for Ajax, who won 4-1 in Serbia last week. Lucas Rosa, Aaron Bouwman, Daley Blind and Caio Henrique line up across the back from right to left. That means Owen Wijndal drops to the bench.

Ajax's midfield also looks straightforward. Youri Regeer is set to provide control, while Davy Klaassen and Oscar Gloukh link up with the forward line.

Out wide, Steven Berghuis on the right and Mika Godts on the left are expected to provide the threat. Kasper Dolberg leads the line in Míchel's system. New signing Marcos Leonardo, who got minutes against Burnley on Sunday, can hope for a place off the bench.

Avoid any major shock against Vojvodina and Ajax will probably face Shelbourne FC in the third qualifying round over two legs on 6 and 13 August. The Irish side won 5-2 against Estonia's Nõmme Kalju FC in the first leg of the second qualifying round.

Potential play-offs then follow on 20 and 27 August. Should Ajax come through those too, the draw for the league phase is on 28 August. The main tournament, featuring six opponents, starts on 15 October.

Probable Ajax line-up: Paes; Rosa, Bouwman, Blind, Caio Henrique; Regeer, Klaassen, Gloukh; Berghuis, Dolberg, Godts.