Kylian Mbappé has dominated the Spanish headlines after a standout display in Real Madrid's 3-0 friendly win over Schalke.

Foot Mercato reported that the media were unequivocal in their articles and analysis: the Frenchman must deliver titles to Real Madrid this season.

He opened the scoring inside the first few minutes, pouncing on a poor back pass to race clear one-on-one with Karius before winning the duel.

Schalke's defence had no answer to him. He tormented them with runs in behind the German back line, and he threw himself into the defensive work too, chasing the ball down with real intent. Mourinho withdrew him between the two halves.

Just 45 minutes. That was all Mbappé needed to spark a wave of enthusiasm across Spain. Yet the media were quick to remind him of the real target: this must be the season of trophies.

AS ran the headline "The boss is still Mbappé", showering the Frenchman with praise. The article read: "Mbappé is the real leader, on the pitch, of this project that was built to return to the path of titles."

Elsewhere, the same paper hailed him as comfortably the best player in the first half, and wrote: "If Kylian wants to compete for the title of Real Madrid legend, then a large part of this achievement will be realised by June, and all the circumstances are in his favour, because the club has surrounded him with the best possible team-mates, headed by the best of all, Mourinho. The third attempt must be the successful one."

Cadena SER radio struck almost the same note. Famous commentator Tomás Roncero expects Mbappé to lift a major title at the end of his third season with Real Madrid.

"I think the third season will be the season of success," Roncero said. "In terms of statistics, Mbappé is a unique player, but what he lacks is titles. I think that will happen this year."

Those first 45 minutes delighted Real Madrid's fans and the Madrid press alike. They also carried a warning to Kylian Mbappé: the room for error has gone. He is finally expected to lead Real Madrid to the major honours.