Predicted PSV line-up: is Pepi ready for a starting place?

PSV look to bounce back against SC Cambuur on Sunday after their 1-2 Champions League defeat to Club Brugge. Peter Bosz won't change his line-up in Leeuwarden, Voetbalzone predicts. The match in Friesland kicks off at 16:45, with live coverage on ESPN 2.

Against Cambuur, Matej Kovar starts in goal. Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Filip Kostic make up the defence from right to left. Kostic had a particularly tough time against Carlos Forbs on Wednesday but gets another chance.

Bosz sticks with familiar names in PSV's midfield. Kodai Sano, who scored against Brugge, starts alongside Guus Til and Mauro Júnior at the Kooi Stadion in Leeuwarden.

After suffering a head wound against Brugge and wearing a bandage around his head, Ivan Perisic is fit enough to start. Sven Mijnans and Ruben van Bommel complete the Eindhoven side's attack in the far north.

PSV must win to keep pace with Feyenoord and Ajax. Johan Plat's Cambuur are on a strong run and currently sit mid-table in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.

Next matches CAM Eredivisie 10:45 PSV

Predicted PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Til, Mauro; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.