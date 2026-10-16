Predicted PSV line-up: Bosz rests big names against ADO Den Haag

PSV travel to strugglers ADO Den Haag on Saturday. With the Champions League clash against FC Porto in mind, Peter Bosz will make several changes to his side, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in The Hague is at 16:30, with live coverage on ESPN 2.

Pleased with Matej Kovar against RB Leipzig, Bosz will keep the goalkeeper in the side against ADO. Sergiño Dest starts at right-back and Filip Kostic at left-back. Bosz will rest Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo, with Ryan Flamingo and Yarek Gasiorowski starting in central defence.

Mauro Júnior will again anchor midfield. Noah Fernandez replaces Kodai Sano, whom Bosz will rest ahead of the trip to FC Porto. Guus Til completes PSV's midfield in The Hague.

On the right of the attack, Dennis Man gets another chance, while Ivan Perisic moves to the left. Ruben van Bommel starts on the bench for PSV. Sven Mijnans again leads the line for the title contenders.

PSV are out for revenge after their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. ADO picked up a point away to Telstar in a 2-2 draw, despite playing much of the match with ten men after Milan Hokke was sent off.

Next matches HAA Eredivisie 10:30 PSV

Predicted PSV starting XI: Kovar; Dest, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Kostic; Mauro Júnior, Fernandez, Til; Man, Mijnans, Perisic.