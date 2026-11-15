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The Netherlands face Germany on Monday, three days after thrashing Greece 7-0 at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. Head coach Xavi is set to name Teun Koopmeiners as Frenkie de Jong's replacement, according to Voetbalzone. The match kicks off at the Olympiastadion in Berlin at 20:45 and will be shown live on NPO3.

De Jong withdrew through injury on Saturday and will miss the trip to Berlin. Xavi had already ruled out Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey, who missed the seven-goal win over Greece.

Bart Verbruggen starts in goal on German soil on Monday. Xavi makes no changes in defence, with Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Jurriën Timber lining up from right to left.

After coming on against Greece, Koopmeiners takes De Jong's place in midfield. Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders complete the trio.

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Up front, Xavi makes no changes either. Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring against Greece and gets another chance on the right. Donyell Malen, who also scored, leads the line, while Cody Gakpo provides a threat from the left.

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED Watch

The Netherlands lead Nations League Group B with eleven points from five matches. Germany sit third, three points behind Xavi's side.

A 1-3 win away to Serbia on Friday gave Germany a boost. Florian Wirtz was among the scorers for head coach Jürgen Klopp's side.

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When the sides met in Amsterdam in September, the visitors looked set to win until Gakpo made it 1-1 in stoppage time.

Monday's match will be the fiftieth meeting between the two countries. Germany have won eighteen times to the Netherlands' twelve, with nineteen draws. The Netherlands have scored 80 goals and conceded 91.

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Predicted Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Timber; Koopmeiners, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.