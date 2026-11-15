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The Netherlands face Germany on Monday, three days after thrashing Greece 7-0 at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. National team coach Xavi will pick Teun Koopmeiners to replace Frenkie de Jong, Voetbalzone predicts. The match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin kicks off at 20:45, with live coverage on NPO3.

After withdrawing through injury on Saturday, De Jong will miss the trip to Berlin. Xavi had already ruled out Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey, who consequently missed the seven-goal rout against Greece.

In Berlin, Bart Verbruggen will start in goal on Monday. Xavi will keep the same defence, with Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Jurriën Timber lining up from right to left.

Having come on against Greece, Koopmeiners will take De Jong's place in midfield. Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders will line up alongside him.

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The Netherlands will also keep the same forward line. Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring against Greece and gets another chance on the right. Donyell Malen, who also scored, will play as the central striker, while Cody Gakpo will provide a threat from the left.

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED Watch

With eleven points from five matches, the Netherlands top Nations League Group B. Germany sit third, three points behind Xavi's side.

On Friday, Germany boosted their confidence with a 1-3 away victory over Serbia. Florian Wirtz was among the scorers for national team coach Jürgen Klopp's side.

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When the Netherlands and Germany met in Amsterdam in September, the visitors looked set to win until Gakpo made it 1-1 in stoppage time.

Monday's match will be the fiftieth meeting between the two countries. Germany have won eighteen times, compared with twelve victories for the Netherlands. Nineteen have ended in draws. The Netherlands have scored 80 goals and conceded 91.

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Predicted Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Timber; Koopmeiners, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.