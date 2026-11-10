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imago-sport-1085803920.jpgIMAGO / ANP
Rian Rosendaal
Translated by

Predicted Netherlands line-up: difficult choice for Xavi in defence

Netherlands vs Greece
Netherlands
Greece
UEFA Nations League A

The Netherlands resume their Nations League campaign at home to Greece on Friday. Xavi must choose who replaces injured captain Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey. The match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA kicks off at 20:45 and will be shown live on NPO3. 

After Van Dijk and Brobbey withdrew from the Netherlands squad on Monday, Xavi decided against calling up replacements for the defender and forward. He will face Greece with 23 players.

Bart Verbruggen has excelled for Brighton & Hove Albion and will start in goal for the Netherlands. Jurriën Timber sits top of the Premier League with Arsenal and will start at right-back. José Mourinho has kept Denzel Dumfries on the bench at Real Madrid, leaving him out of the side.

On the left, Ian Maatsen will start, with Micky van de Ven moving into the centre alongside Jan Paul van Hecke. Away to Greece, the Netherlands came back from 2-0 down to claim a point (2-2).

Fit again, Frenkie de Jong will go straight into the starting XI, having last played for the Netherlands at the World Cup. Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders complete the Netherlands midfield in the ArenA on Friday.

Next matches
NED

NED

UEFA Nations League A

13 Nov 2026

GRE

GRE

Despite impressing during the previous international break, Mexx Meerdink misses out as Donyell Malen starts up front. Crysencio Summerville has become a certainty on the right, while Cody Gakpo must provide a threat from the left.

Probable Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Timber, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Maatsen; De Jong, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.

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