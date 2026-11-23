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Feyenoord are out for revenge in the Champions League after Saturday's 2-3 defeat to Excelsior. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to make several changes against FC Porto, according to Voetbalzone. The match at De Kuip kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport 1.

According to Rijnmond, Florian Kastenmeier will replace the often-criticised Tjark Ernst. Givairo Read takes the right flank, while Javi López returns at left-back as Mika Mármol moves back into central defence alongside Tsuyoshi Watanabe.

Charles Vanhoutte keeps his place in the Rotterdam side's midfield. Oussama Targhalline returns to the starting line-up against Porto, while Gjivai Zechiël also starts.

Anis Hadj Moussa is fit in time for the European clash at De Kuip. "He's been able to train as normal, so he's ready for Tuesday," Van Bronckhorst said at a media briefing on Monday.

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Meanwhile, Rijnmond reports that Shaqueel van Persie will get a chance against Porto, with Nacho Ferri dropping to the bench. Van Bronckhorst will return Luciano Valente to the left wing after using him in midfield against Excelsior on Saturday.

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Feyenoord's 2-3 defeat to city rivals Excelsior was a miserable dress rehearsal. PSV and Ajax took full advantage of their rival's slip-up.

Porto beat USC Paredes in the fourth round of the Portuguese Cup. Francesco Farioli's side lead the league, five points clear of Benfica.

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Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Kastenmeier; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Zechiël, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Van Persie, Valente.