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Feyenoord host city rivals Excelsior at De Kuip on Saturday. The big question: is Anis Hadj Moussa fit enough to start? The Rotterdam derby kicks off at 18:45 and is live on ESPN 1.

As expected, Tjark Ernst starts in goal for Feyenoord. Givairo Read, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Mármol and Javi López form the home side's back four from right to left.

There are no new faces in Feyenoord's midfield. Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and Gjivai Zechiël all start against Excelsior.

Hadj Moussa returned from international duty with Algeria carrying an ankle injury. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has opted to start Jerayno Schaken on the right wing.

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Van Bronckhorst won't take any risks with Hadj Moussa. Feyenoord host FC Porto in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday.

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Next matches FEY Eredivisie 12:45 EXC

"I certainly think Schaken is ready. He has also come on in previous matches. We only do that if we have confidence in a player. I think he has qualities that are very useful to us," Van Bronckhorst said at a press briefing on Friday.

Nacho Ferri again leads the line for Feyenoord, who trail leaders PSV by one point. Luciano Valente keeps his place on the left wing.

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Feyenoord are looking to bounce back in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. Van Bronckhorst's side lost 5-3 away to sc Heerenveen shortly before the international break.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.