Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Van Bronckhorst picks strong team against Real Betis

Feyenoord return to Champions League action on Wednesday against Real Betis in the league phase. Giovanni van Bronckhorst will field a strong side in Spain, Voetbalzone predicts. The match kicks off in Seville at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select.

Against Telstar last Saturday, Van Bronckhorst selected Thijs Kraaijeveld, Sem Steijn and Gaoussou Diarra in a 3-4 win. All three are unlikely to start against Real Betis on Wednesday.

Tjark Ernst starts in goal for Feyenoord, with Givairo Read at right-back and Mika Mármol at left-back. Jeremiah St. Juste returns to central defence alongside Tsuyoshi Watanabe.

Oussama Targhalline replaces Steijn, who scored twice against Telstar, in midfield. Charles Vanhoutte and Gjivai Zechiël complete Feyenoord's midfield in Spain.

On Wednesday, Anis Hadj Moussa starts on the right wing, with Luciano Valente returning on the left flank. Nacho Ferri leads the visitors' three-man attack.

Feyenoord beat Como 3-2 in impressive fashion last week. Real Betis beat FC Porto 3-2 before losing 2-5 at home to FC Barcelona three days later.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.