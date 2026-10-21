Feyenoord return to Champions League action on Wednesday against Real Betis in the league phase. Giovanni van Bronckhorst will name a strong side in Spain, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in Seville is at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select.

Against Telstar last Saturday, Van Bronckhorst selected Thijs Kraaijeveld, Sem Steijn and Gaoussou Diarra for a 3-4 win. None of the three is expected to start against Real Betis on Wednesday.

Tjark Ernst will start in goal for Feyenoord, with Givairo Read at right-back and Mika Mármol at left-back. Jeremiah St. Juste returns to the heart of the defence alongside Tsuyoshi Watanabe.

In midfield, Oussama Targhalline replaces Steijn, who scored twice against Telstar. Charles Vanhoutte and Gjivai Zechiël complete Feyenoord's midfield in Spain.

Anis Hadj Moussa will play on the right wing on Wednesday, with Luciano Valente returning on the left flank. Nacho Ferri will lead the visitors' three-man attack.

Last week, Feyenoord beat Como 3-2 in impressive fashion. Real Betis beat FC Porto 3-2, then suffered a 2-5 home defeat against FC Barcelona three days later.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Wattanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.