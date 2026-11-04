Ajax head to FC Midtjylland on Thursday without several players for their Conference League clash, leaving coach Míchel Sánchez to piece together a strong line-up. The match in Denmark kicks off at 18:45, and fans can watch it live on Ziggo Sport Select.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Ajax will be without Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt, Viktor Tsygankov and Anton Gaaei on Thursday. Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg and Yves Bissouma are also unavailable. Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind are fit again, with Berghuis in line to start.

Marc ter Stegen will be in goal at the MCH Arena. Lucas Rosa will play at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back, with Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas in the heart of Ajax's defence against Midtjylland.

With so many players missing, Míchel faces a midfield puzzle. Oscar Gloukh will join captain Davy Klaassen and Jorthy Mokio in midfield, rather than play on the left wing where the Spanish coach normally uses him.

Berghuis will start for Ajax after several appearances off the bench. Tolu Arokodare will lead the line for the visitors from Amsterdam, with Abdellah Ouazane on the left.

Next matches MID Conference League 12:45 AJX

Ahead of Thursday's match, Ajax warmed up with a 1-0 win over AZ. Midtjylland won a spectacular encounter 2-3 against FC Nordsjælland and, as leaders of the Superligaen, sit two points ahead of pursuers FC Copenhagen.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Klaassen, Gloukh; Berghuis, Tolu, Ouazane.