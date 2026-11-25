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Ajax resume their Conference League campaign at home to FC Thun on Thursday. Coach Míchel Sánchez will make several changes to his side ahead of Sunday's De Klassieker against Feyenoord. The match at the Johan Cruijff ArenA kicks off at 18:45 and is live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Left out against ADO Den Haag, Marc ter Stegen returns in goal for Ajax ahead of an important week. Lucas Rosa will play at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back, with Thilo Kehrer and Aaron Bouwman forming the central defensive partnership.

Youri Baas moves into midfield because Yves Bissouma is ineligible. Captain Davy Klaassen and Sofyan Amrabat complete the home side's midfield.

Míchel gives Rayane Bounida a chance on the right wing. Marcos Leonardo gets another chance to lead the line, while Oscar Gloukh will supply the attack from the left.

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The Spanish coach said at a press conference on Wednesday that Julian Brandt and Anton Gaaei cannot play 90 minutes twice, so he will rest them for Sunday's clash with Feyenoord. An injury rules Jorthy Mokio out for the time being.

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Ajax had little trouble against ADO on Sunday, winning 3-0. That leaves them just one point behind leaders PSV in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.

FC Thun sit mid-table in the Swiss league in ninth place. They narrowly lost 3-2 to second-placed Young Boys last weekend.

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Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Bouwman, Wijndal; Amrabat, Klaassen, Baas; Bounida, Leonardo, Gloukh.