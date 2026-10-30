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Rian Rosendaal
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Predicted Ajax line-up: Míchel makes changes in several positions for big clash with AZ

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie

Ajax host AZ on Saturday in a top-of-the-table Vriendenloterij Eredivisie clash. Voetbalzone predicts Míchel Sánchez will name a strong side for the Amsterdam club. Kick-off is at 21:00, with the game live on ESPN 2. 

Daley Blind came on shortly before the end against Sparta Rotterdam and is available to face AZ, but the veteran will not start. Fit-again Steven Berghuis is also available but will not start. Caio Henrique, Kasper Dolberg, Anton Gaaei, Simon Adingra and Oliver Edvardsen are unavailable.

In goal, Marc ter Stegen will start behind Lucas Rosa at right-back. Aaron Bouwman returns in central defence, while Youri Baas moves from left-back into the heart of the defence. Owen Wijndal starts on the left flank.

Jorthy Mokio and Sofyan Amrabat will provide balance and control in midfield. Julian Brandt will link midfield with the home side's attack.

On the right wing, captain Davy Klaassen will again start ahead of Viktor Tsyhankov. Tolu Arokodare and Abdellah Ouazane complete Míchel's front line against AZ.

Next matches
AJX

AJX

Eredivisie

31 Oct 2026

AZ

AZ

A hard-fought 2-1 win over Sparta has given Ajax confidence. AZ, meanwhile, are seeking revenge after losing 2-0 at home to FC Twente last week, with Twente striking decisively in the closing stages.

Predicted Ajax starting XI: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Amrabat, Brandt; Klaassen, Arokodare, Ouazane.

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