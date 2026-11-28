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Tensions within the Italian Football Federation have escalated after special commissioner Giovanni Malago entered a fresh confrontation with the associations representing players and coaches over comments about the appointment of Roberto Mancini as Italy coach, amid shifting alliances ahead of the upcoming federation presidential election.

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Malago won the federation presidential election by a wide margin last June, helped by the backing of the Italian Footballers' Association and the coaches' association. That support didn't last. Within a few months, the two associations had swung behind Adriano Galliani, after the result was annulled over missing documents and a fresh vote was set for 14 December.

The past 24 hours have only made things worse. Malago claimed the players' and coaches' associations had not wanted Mancini as Italy head coach, prompting the two bodies to hit back with a joint statement responding to his comments and denying what they called false claims.

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The joint statement, carried by Football Italia, read: "The special commissioner of the Italian Football Federation has let his imagination run wild, commenting on positions that were never taken and reconstructing events that never happened. Neither the Italian Footballers' Association nor the Italian Coaches' Association has at any point expressed a negative view of the choice of Roberto Mancini as national team coach."

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The associations insisted nobody had asked for their view on the choice of coach. The former federation president didn't consult them on that decision, they said, just as he hadn't consulted them on his other choices, statements and positions at home and abroad. Nor, they stressed, had they opposed Mancini's appointment.

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Renzo Ulivieri, president of the coaches' association, had recently confirmed that position, according to the statement. The two bodies then urged everyone to set personal conflicts aside in the run-up to the 14 December election and focus instead on the fundamental issues and structural problems facing Italian football.

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Mancini wasn't Malago's first choice for the national team job. He had initially tasked Paolo Maldini and Leonardo with finding the right head coach, and Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti were sounded out. Both turned it down.

With both avenues closed, Malago struck a deal with Andrea Pirlo to coach the national team, only to halt the move amid controversy over a sponsorship deal linked to a Russian betting company. That brought Mancini's name back into the frame. Now the way he was chosen sits at the heart of the dispute between Malago and the two associations.

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