Postecoglou settles on two changes to Al-Nassr's line-up against Pakhtakor

Ange Postecoglou is leaning towards two changes to his Al-Nassr side for the clash with Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor, a press report revealed on Sunday.

The Saudi outfit travel to face Pakhtakor tomorrow, Monday, in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Abdulelah Al-Amri is expected to partner Spaniard Inigo Martinez at the heart of defence, according to a source for Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah". He dropped out of the starting line-up for the last match against Al-Khaleej, which his side won 5-3 on Thursday in the 12th round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Postecoglou had turned to Frenchman Mohamed Simakan alongside Martinez against Al-Khaleej, leaving Al-Amri on the bench.

Next matches PAT AFC Champions League Elite 08:45 ALN Watch

Al-Nassr also welcome back Portugal's Samu Costa, who returns after serving a suspension for accumulated yellow cards. He missed the Al-Khaleej clash having been booked against Al-Faisaly in the 11th round.

Fatigue and travel drove another decision. Postecoglou chose to rest Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenchman Kingsley Coman and defender Mohamed Simakan, with the coaching staff keen to ease the physical load on the trio ahead of a congested schedule.

A win is what Postecoglou craves to lift his team up the Western Group, where they sit ninth on 3 points from one victory and one defeat. They also have a postponed fixture against the UAE's Al-Wasl in hand.