Al-Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou made striking comments after his side's 2-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saturday evening's Clasico, part of the fifth round of the Roshn Pro League.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Australian claimed Al-Ittihad faded as an attacking force after the opening minutes. Al-Nassr, he insisted, were the better side and the ones who took the initiative in creating chances for most of the encounter.

"What I saw in the encounter is that after the 15th minute there was one team creating the chances, and that was Al-Nassr," Postecoglou explained. "What our players did last season, and this season, proved that they have character."

Turning to how his players responded after that difficult start, he noted that every match carries its own circumstances. A dip in concentration during certain spells is possible, he conceded, but he made clear his admiration for the reaction.

"Every encounter is a different event," he added. "The opponent today has great energy, and it happens that the focus is lower. If we look at each match on its own, the reasons differ in every encounter, and when we watch our team's reaction, every time it is better."

The second half drew equally forthright words. Al-Ittihad, Postecoglou argued, never posed a real threat to Al-Nassr's goal, while his own side carved out several chances that could have earned the equaliser and turned the result around.

"In the second half Al-Ittihad had no real chances, while we got there at least 5 times, and had we scored the equaliser it would have been different," he said. "The players did what was required of them and I cannot ask them for better than that because they gave the maximum they have."

Read also.. A resounding surprise.. the historic contract destroyed Karim Benzema's dream!

He also praised how his players handled the openings that came their way. One reason those attempts failed to become goals, he pointed out, was the brilliance of Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

"The chances that came our way were saved by the Al-Ittihad goalkeeper, and our players did not waste them," he explained. "The thing is that it's football and that happens. And on the corner kicks we could not deliver the ball in the required manner."

Frustration ran through his closing remarks. Even so, he insisted Al-Nassr showed their true character in the second half and could have scored more than once but for a lack of luck.

"It's frustrating to lose," he said. "We did not start the encounter well, especially in the first 15 minutes, and in the second half we saw our true capabilities, and it was possible to score several goals, but we were not fortunate."