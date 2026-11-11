Possible scenarios before the Italy clash: what does Zidane need to qualify at the top?

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France go into Thursday night's clash with Italy in Milan with more than one objective, as the importance of the eagerly awaited summit is not limited to the battle between the top two sides in Group One of the UEFA Nations League, but extends to sealing qualification for the quarter-finals, with the chance to finish the group stage top before the final round.

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Zinedine Zidane's France hold a clear advantage at the top of the group, with 10 points from four matches against Italy's 7 and Belgium's 6. Turkey prop up the table without a single point.

The first leg between the two sides finished 1-1, an error from Lucas Da Cunha gifting Italy their equaliser. Les Bleus head into Thursday's clash determined to book their quarter-final place first, then worry about top spot.

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 France FRA 4 3 1 0 7 2 +5 10 W D W W 2 Italy ITA 4 2 1 1 8 5 +3 7 W D W L 3 Belgium BEL 4 2 0 2 6 5 +1 6 L W L W 4 Turkiye TUR 4 0 0 4 2 11 -9 0 L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

A draw is enough for France to qualify

France control their own destiny. A draw against Italy would be enough to lock up first or second place in the group and send them through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, with no need to wait on the final round, according to French network RMC.

Behind them, Italy and Belgium scrap it out for the second ticket when they meet next Sunday in Brussels. That means a single point at the San Siro would spare France any messy calculations over qualification.

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How can Zidane clinch top spot in the group?

Qualification alone won't satisfy France. They can seal first place in Milan itself, simply by winning at the San Siro.

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Victory would hand them the group officially, out of mathematical reach of every rival. Zidane could then rotate his line-up and blood a few young players in the final match against Turkey, three days later in Bordeaux.

Here's the twist: a draw could also be enough for France to finish top, provided they score at least two goals and avoid defeat. The tournament's rules lean on head-to-head results once teams finish level on points.

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Scenarios for France's qualification and top spot

- A draw against Italy: guarantees France's qualification to the quarter-finals, with top spot clinched if they score at least two goals.

- A win over Italy: gives France qualification to the quarter-finals and officially clinches top spot in the group for them.

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- A defeat against Italy: does not mean France are out of the qualification race or have lost their chance of top spot, as they will have a final match against Turkey to settle their position.

Even defeat in Milan leaves France a second chance at home to Turkey on Sunday. Beat the Turks and they qualify for the quarter-finals, topping the group too if Italy slip up against Belgium with a draw or a loss.

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Zidane therefore walks into the Italy clash sitting pretty in mathematical terms. The chance is there to finish the job early and avoid dragging qualification and top spot into the final round.