Possible scenarios before the Italy clash: what does Zidane need to qualify at the top?

France go into Thursday night's clash with Italy in Milan with more than one objective, as the importance of the eagerly awaited summit is not limited to the battle between the top two sides in Group One of the UEFA Nations League, but extends to sealing qualification for the quarter-finals, with the chance to finish the group stage top before the final round.
Zinedine Zidane's France hold a clear advantage at the top of the group, with 10 points from four matches against Italy's 7 and Belgium's 6. Turkey prop up the table without a single point.
The first leg between the two sides finished 1-1, an error from Lucas Da Cunha gifting Italy their equaliser. Les Bleus head into Thursday's clash determined to book their quarter-final place first, then worry about top spot.
A draw is enough for France to qualify
France control their own destiny. A draw against Italy would be enough to lock up first or second place in the group and send them through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, with no need to wait on the final round, according to French network RMC.
Behind them, Italy and Belgium scrap it out for the second ticket when they meet next Sunday in Brussels. That means a single point at the San Siro would spare France any messy calculations over qualification.
How can Zidane clinch top spot in the group?
Qualification alone won't satisfy France. They can seal first place in Milan itself, simply by winning at the San Siro.
Victory would hand them the group officially, out of mathematical reach of every rival. Zidane could then rotate his line-up and blood a few young players in the final match against Turkey, three days later in Bordeaux.
Here's the twist: a draw could also be enough for France to finish top, provided they score at least two goals and avoid defeat. The tournament's rules lean on head-to-head results once teams finish level on points.
Scenarios for France's qualification and top spot
- A draw against Italy: guarantees France's qualification to the quarter-finals, with top spot clinched if they score at least two goals.
- A win over Italy: gives France qualification to the quarter-finals and officially clinches top spot in the group for them.
- A defeat against Italy: does not mean France are out of the qualification race or have lost their chance of top spot, as they will have a final match against Turkey to settle their position.
Even defeat in Milan leaves France a second chance at home to Turkey on Sunday. Beat the Turks and they qualify for the quarter-finals, topping the group too if Italy slip up against Belgium with a draw or a loss.
Zidane therefore walks into the Italy clash sitting pretty in mathematical terms. The chance is there to finish the job early and avoid dragging qualification and top spot into the final round.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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