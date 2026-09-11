Posecki: I thank the players, and Al-Ahly deserves credit

Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pusic praised his players after their win over Al-Hazem in the Saudi Roshn League.

The Jeddah side beat Al-Hazem 3-1 on Friday evening at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Pusic said at the post-match press conference, in comments reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "We started the match stunned by the first goal, but I am pleased with our goals and with how we controlled the flow of the game once we levelled the score."

Al-Hazem struck first after just 87 seconds. Al-Ahli then turned it around, scoring three times before the break.

The Dutchman added: "I would like to thank the players. We created many chances in the second half, and I believe my team deserves credit for what they produced today, as we showed a wonderful comeback and high quality in footballing terms."

Victory lifted Al-Ahli to 12 points from four wins and three defeats, leaving them fifth in the table. That puts them five points behind neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ittihad, who provisionally sit top.

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