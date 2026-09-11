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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Posecki: I thank the players, and Al-Ahly deserves credit

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem
Al Ahli
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
M. Pusic
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

What did the Dutch coach say after the win over Al-Hazm?

Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pusic praised his players after their win over Al-Hazem in the Saudi Roshn League.

The Jeddah side beat Al-Hazem 3-1 on Friday evening at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Pusic said at the post-match press conference, in comments reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "We started the match stunned by the first goal, but I am pleased with our goals and with how we controlled the flow of the game once we levelled the score."

Al-Hazem struck first after just 87 seconds. Al-Ahli then turned it around, scoring three times before the break.

The Dutchman added: "I would like to thank the players. We created many chances in the second half, and I believe my team deserves credit for what they produced today, as we showed a wonderful comeback and high quality in footballing terms."

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Pakhtakor Tashkent crest
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT

Victory lifted Al-Ahli to 12 points from four wins and three defeats, leaving them fifth in the table. That puts them five points behind neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ittihad, who provisionally sit top.

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