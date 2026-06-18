Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Portugal vs Uzbekistan will kick off on 23 Jun 2026 at 13:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match context and opening day insights

A highly-fancied Portugal side laboured to a 1-1 draw with a defensively resolute DR Congo side on matchday 1. Surprises at this World Cup are becoming the norm in some ways, but Uzbekistan didn't spring one of their own, going down 3-1 to a talented Colombia side, although they did make things competitive for long periods. All of the pressure will be on Portugal, Ronaldo and co ahead of this fixture, and there are even calls from pundits and media for the iconic striker to be dropped.

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Portugal's key players and coach

Coach Roberto Martinez might feel this is the time for the Iberian side to clinch world football's biggest prize, such are the riches of the in-form players at his disposal. Iconic 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo holds the men's record for all-time international appearances (228) and goals (143). He's one of six players to have played in five World Cups, and this is his sixth.

Man United star Bruno Fernandes is fresh off a record-breaking campaign on a personal level after he claimed 21 Premier League assists in the 2025-26 season, the most in history for a single campaign. PSG quartet Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves and Goncalo Ramos are fresh off winning the Champions League and will be full of confidence. If Portugal doesn't do it in 2026, when will they? An opening day 1-1 draw with DR Congo has raised some concerns.

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Uzbekistan's key players and coach

The White Wolves have set up their tournament headquarters in North America, boasting a highly integrated, determined roster ahead of their historic debut on the global stage. Under the astute, defensively minded guidance of head coach Fabio Cannavaro, the squad has reached peak technical execution during their recent warm-up friendlies, establishing an incredibly positive and unified atmosphere. The biggest structural development for Uzbekistan is a fully fit defensive spine, allowing Cannavaro to seamlessly implement his preferred tactical block for the monumental opening fixture.

Rising defensive star Abdukodir Khusanov is fully locked in to command the backline, bringing elite positional awareness alongside the experienced Rustam Ashurmatov. In the centre of the pitch, the immense work rate and physical screening of Otabek Shukurov and Odiljon Hamrobekov will look to disrupt opposition patterns and anchor the midfield. Up front, veteran talisman Eldor Shomurodov is guaranteed to spearhead the attack, supported by the immense creative flair of Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Jaloliddin Masharipov to provide dynamic vertical options on the break.

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Likely Portugal XI

Costa; Cancelo, Araújo, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ramos.

Likely Uzbekistan XI

Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Urozov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrulloev; Fayzullayev, Urunov; Shomurodov.

Portugal 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Silva (Sporting), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomas Araujo (Benfica).

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (Paris St-Germain), Vitinha (Paris St-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (Paris St-Germain).

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Uzbekistan 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov (Navbahor), Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf), Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi).

Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal), Farrukh Sayfiev (Neftchi), Khojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor), Sherzod Nasrullaev (Nasaf), Umar Eshmurodov (Nasaf), Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), Abdulla Abdullaev (Dibba), Bekhruz Karimov (Surkhon), Jakhongir Urozov (Dinamo Samarqand), Avazbek Ulmasaliev (AGMK).

Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Esteghlal), Odiljon Hamrobekov (Tractor), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi), Dostonbek Khamdamov (Pakhtakor), Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Istanbul Basaksehir), Akmal Mozgovoy (Pakhtakor), Azizjon Ganiev (Al Bataeh), Sherzod Esanov (Bukhara).

Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir, on loan from Roma), Igor Sergeev (Persepolis), Azizbek Amonov (Bukhara).

Team news & squads

Portugal is managed by Roberto Martinez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the Selecao squad. No probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of the fixture, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Uzbekistan are led by Fabio Cannavaro, but similarly, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the White Wolves at this stage. Their projected XI will be published as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal arrive in strong shape, having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Nigeria on June 10, and they also beat Chile 2-1 and the United States 2-0 in earlier friendlies. A 0-0 draw with Mexico interrupted that run, though their only other result in this stretch was a 9-1 demolition of Armenia in World Cup qualifying. Across those five games, Portugal scored 14 goals and conceded three.

Uzbekistan's recent record is more mixed. They lost their last two matches, going down 2-1 to the Netherlands on June 8 and 2-0 to Canada on June 2. Before that, they beat Venezuela and Gabon while drawing 2-2 with China. Across their last five fixtures, the White Wolves scored six goals and conceded seven, with one win in their final three matches heading into the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

POR Last match UZB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Portugal 5 - 2 Uzbekistan 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Portugal and Uzbekistan have met just once in the available head-to-head record. That match, played on September 18, 2012, was a friendly that Portugal won 5-2. With only one previous encounter on record, there is limited historical context to draw on for this World Cup group stage meeting.

Standings

In Group K, Portugal currently sit third and Uzbekistan are fourth, according to the latest standings data.