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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH47-POR-UZBAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Portugal star: Ronaldo? I feel very comfortable with Jesus

Denmark vs Portugal
Denmark
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
C. Ronaldo
J. Jesus
N. Mendes
Portugal

It is not my right to decide on Cristiano Ronaldo

Nuno Mendes insists it is not his place to pass judgement on compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who stormed out of the "Navigators" camp furious with coach Jorge Jesus.

Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 in the UEFA Nations League, barely missing a beat without Ronaldo in the ranks.

Sport newspaper carried Mendes' comments after the game. "Ronaldo is a player in the Portugal squad, and we are focusing more on what we have to do now, and on what the coach wants us to deliver," he said.

"I feel very comfortable working with Jesus," he continued. "He has a lot of good ideas for our team, and for bringing out the talents that we have."

The Paris Saint-Germain left-back added: "As for the rest, it is not our place to decide. We are here to welcome any player who joins us." His words echoed those of compatriot Joao Neves, who made clear during the World Cup that Cristiano should be treated like any other player within the group.


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