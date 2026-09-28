Estavana Polman has responded for the first time after Vandaag Inside decided not to invite her back. The former handball player was recently told her appearance on the popular talk show would remain a one-off.

"I was pushed too much into the substantive corner, and that was not discussed in advance in that way. I don't want to go along with that," Polman said in a response to RTL Boulevard. "I myself had kept indicating that I was still figuring out whether it actually suits me. There has been an evaluation and it came out of that that this is good as it is."

According to Polman, there is no disagreement between her and the editors of Vandaag Inside. "I love those men. They are great and it's fine as it is," said Rafael van der Vaart's partner, who holds no grudge against Wilfred Genee, Johan Derksen and René van der Gijp.

In the KieftJansenEgmondGijp podcast, Van der Gijp voiced his doubts about using Polman on a monthly basis. The Arnhem native confronted him about it during the VI broadcast on 28 August, which led to an awkward exchange.

Since that appearance at the end of August, Polman has not featured on VI again. It is now clear that appearance from a few weeks ago will not be followed up.

"Estavana is a nice girl who lights up the screen. But if it is not about her life with Rafael van der Vaart or handball, she has little to say," Derksen said in De Telegraaf last weekend, making his feelings about Polman's place at the table pretty clear.

He then added: "René said in his podcast last summer that she was too lightweight for us, and as a result she did not take her place at the table with too much confidence during her first regular appearance," said the regular panellist from Grolloo.

On Sunday, editor-in-chief Robbie Bierboom confirmed to De Telegraaf that Polman will no longer appear on VI. "Both Estavana and the programme makers had doubts about her role at the table. In the end, we as a programme made the decision not to continue with her as a table guest."