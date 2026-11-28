It has not taken long under new manager Mauricio Pochettino for Manchester United to see how hard the task awaiting him at Old Trafford is. After just three matches under the Argentine coach, the team found themselves on a run of heavy results that has put their name back in "negative" historical records not seen for more than six decades, and placed his start at the club under early pressure.
Against Brentford, United crashed to a 4-0 defeat on Saturday evening in the 12th round of the Premier League, their third straight league game conceding four goals or more. According to Squawka, that hadn't happened to the club since 1961. Aston Villa, Liverpool and now Brentford have all put four past them.
The run began with a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on 8 November, under previous coach Michael Carrick. A 4-0 defeat to Liverpool followed on 22 November, then a loss by the same scoreline to Brentford today, 28 November. That's 12 goals conceded in three consecutive matches. United scored just four, all of them against Aston Villa.
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The goals conceded are only half the story. The Mister Chip account revealed on X that Manchester United had lost back-to-back English top-flight matches by four goals or more for the first time since December 1963.
Opta backed up the figure: the last time United lost two league matches in a row by at least four goals was on Boxing Day 1963.
All of this has come in Pochettino's first matches in charge, and he's still waiting for a win after three games. He lost his first 4-0 to Liverpool in the league, then drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Tonight, Brentford handed him a second domestic defeat by the same scoreline.
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The Brentford loss was United's sixth of the league season, alongside five draws and just one win. That leaves them on 8 points after 12 matches. Having collected 8 points from the first 11 rounds, they stay 19th, second from bottom, after today's defeat.
Brentford, meanwhile, moved on to 20 points with their fifth win of the campaign and climbed to fifth place. Their record now reads five wins, five draws and two defeats.
They also claimed their first Premier League win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, punishing the hosts' repeated defensive errors with clinical attacking play.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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