Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about his players' fitness ahead of tomorrow's meeting with Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, in round 12 of the Premier League.

Advertisement

Results have dried up at Manchester United, who sit second-bottom of the table with eight points.

Pochettino is still waiting for his first win in charge. United lost 4-0 to Liverpool in the league, then drew 2-2 with Sporting CP in the Champions League.

On Friday, Manchester United activated the contract of their Portuguese captain Bruno Fernandes , tying him to the club until June 2028. Whether he faces Brentford is another matter. Fernandes picked up an illness while in Portugal and felt a physical problem after the final whistle against Sporting CP, and Pochettino was asked about his chances of playing.

Pochettino told reporters on Friday, as reported by Sky Sports: "We don't know yet. He picked up a virus in Portugal , he finished the game with a problem and he couldn't train today. We'll see how he is during the day and tomorrow when he wakes up, and we won't take any risks with him."

Advertisement Advertisement

On Marcus Rashford's recovery from injury, Pochettino said: "He is training individually and he has started to feel much better."

Related Topics

The Argentine rejected the suggestion that he is too nice: "Don't misunderstand my words. Sometimes we confuse the words nice and good, but I am not nice. Still, we have to be good, and there is a difference between the two. I am not nice, I try to be good. We have to be careful with this. We know we need to push and be strong, but at the same time we need to build relationships. They are two different things and each has a different meaning."

On United's current plight, he said: "The situation is what it is, and that is the reality, which shows in different areas. Our job is to truly believe in the team and to build confidence, belief and reassurance, along with other aspects. We are trying to get our ideas across to the players in a short space of time, and to be clear and decisive about the way we want to play and the concepts we want to apply on the pitch. If you ask me, I see everything as positive after a week of work, and that is why it needs some time to develop."

Advertisement

He confirmed he'll be involved in decisions on the team's future and the make-up of the squad: "In the future, of course, but right now we are focused on trying to get all our ideas across to the team."

He continued: "It makes no sense for the head coach not to be involved in the decisions that affect how the team is built. For me, that is a benefit for Manchester United. If I am not involved, and I find myself coaching players you don't know, or perhaps don't want, or don't agree with, that doesn't suit me."

Advertisement

And he went further: "I respect every way of working, but I will take on my responsibility, and everyone will know that I will be involved in these matters. That is what we have talked about over the last few days."

Pochettino stressed how much rests on the coaching staff's shoulders: "Being a coach doesn't just mean picking 11 players. It also requires assessing and analysing the work that goes on behind the scenes, and how the team is built. The responsibility on the coaching staff is huge."

Advertisement

Asked which players could step up as leaders at Manchester United, the Argentine said: "At the moment, it is us who take that on, and I am the one leading the team. We have to be careful about how much we demand of the players. What we need is leadership, because we are aware of the current situation, and to give the players as much freedom and time as possible to look after themselves and the team."

He added: "They must focus on improving. It is not about having someone in charge of leadership, someone else handling management, or a player deciding whether or not we travel, and at what time. No, the players must focus on doing their jobs. It is not the players' responsibility to lead and organise the club, and we have to be careful about that."

Advertisement

As for getting the squad to adapt to his style, Pochettino said: "We need to handle the players well, try to push them to do new things and put them in a zone that is uncomfortable for them. If we let them stay in their comfort zone, it will be like it is for us: when you have everything, it becomes hard to go out in the rain or the cold."