Share Follow GOAL on Google

Comebacks are part of Real Madrid's DNA, and the club's supporters hold a firm belief that a goal at the right moment can rescue a poor match.

Advertisement

Hence the frustration when the comebacks everyone counts on never materialise.

According to Sport, 6 of Real Madrid's 15 victories this season have been settled from the 85th minute onwards.

In 4 of those games, a substitute scored the winner. In the other two, the decisive assist also came from the bench.

Against Celta Vigo, José Mourinho threw every attacking weapon he had on to the pitch. With the score at 1-1 in the 79th minute, he took off Camavinga and sent on Mbappé, Vinícius, Endrick and Carlos Espí at once.

Advertisement Advertisement

The last of them to come on settled it. Six minutes later, Radu saved Espí's header from a Vinícius cross, but Espí was quickest to the rebound and tucked it away.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Getafe vs Atletico Madrid FanCode

Levante vs Elche FanCode



Few players understand the demands of those closing minutes better. The former Levante striker has scored 4 goals in 63 minutes for Real Madrid: one every 15 minutes and 45 seconds. That's a rate that will be hard to sustain, even for him.

Until last Saturday, Madrid had saved these late finishes for their away games. After the international break, the reliance on emergency solutions spread to the Santiago Bernabéu too, where the team had previously settled plenty of matches with greater authority and control.

Advertisement

The five previous matches came against Espanyol, Elche, Roma, Barcelona and AEK Athens.

Mourinho's side have won 15 of their 17 official matches this season: 11 in La Liga and 4 in the Champions League. In 6 of those wins, or 40%, the winner arrived in the 85th minute or later.

Advertisement

Espí scored his first goal on the very day he made his debut. At Cornellà-El Prat, in the 90th minute, he pounced on a ball the Espanyol defence had cleared away from Mbappé.

At Elche, Espí came to the rescue again. Madrid had led 2-0 at the end of the first half, only for the hosts to draw level in the 83rd minute. This time Mbappé himself teed him up, and he put it away in the 91st minute.

Advertisement

His goal against Celta Vigo took Espí to 3 in La Liga, and all three have turned draws into wins. Of the 33 points Real Madrid have collected, 6 bear his signature.

Watching the clock too much

Advertisement

In Rome, Mourinho had even left on the bench the player who took the three corners behind the comeback.

With Real Madrid trailing 1-3, Güler found Endrick's head and Espí followed up the rebound off goalkeeper Gollini. For the next goal, the Brazilian's header went straight in at the first attempt.

Advertisement

The cross Rüdiger converted to make it 4-3 in the 90th minute also came from the Turkish player's boot.

All three corners bore the same signature, even though UEFA credited Güler with only two assists. Güler, Endrick and Espí had all started that evening on the bench alongside Mourinho.

Advertisement

A goal every 15 minutes

At Camp Nou, a save rather than a substitution decided the match. Lunin kept out a Gerard Martín header that could have put Barcelona ahead.

Advertisement

Mourinho made his move in the 80th minute, bringing on Camavinga for Bernardo Silva. Seven minutes later, the Frenchman beat Cubarsí in a foot race and passed to Mbappé, who made it 2-1.

In Athens, the man Mourinho held back was Fede Valverde. He came on in the 67th minute, and after AEK Athens had led twice, the Uruguayan settled it with a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box in the 92nd minute.

Advertisement

Of those six late wins, Espí delivered three and Valverde one. In the other two, Güler and Camavinga provided the decisive assist.

On two other nights, Madrid had to keep an eye on the clock. Against Villarreal, Diomande scored in the 62nd minute, then Vinícius Júnior's sending-off left Real Madrid defending a 1-0 lead with ten men.

Advertisement

Against Inter Milan, Madrid were already 2-0 up by the 23rd minute. Carlos Augusto pulled one back in the 76th, though, and kept their European opener alive until the final whistle.

Eight of Mourinho's 15 victories have come by a single goal.

Advertisement

9 goals from the bench

Substitutes have scored 9 of Real Madrid's 46 official goals. That's almost one in every five.

Advertisement

Five came in La Liga. Espí's three are joined by Güler's goal against Malaga, which wrapped up a 4-0 win, and Rüdiger's in the Madrid derby defeat.

In the Champions League, substitutes have scored 4 goals in 4 rounds, each from a different player: Espí and Endrick against Roma, Yan Diomande against Leipzig and Valverde away to AEK Athens.

Advertisement

Only Alavés and Sevilla, with 6 each, have scored more goals from the bench in La Liga.

Madrid are level with Barcelona and Villarreal on 5 apiece.

Advertisement

Across Europe's top five leagues, Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig lead the way with 9 each.

In the Champions League, only Como, whose substitutes have scored 5, can better Madrid's four. Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool have two goals each from players off the bench.

Advertisement

Combine goals and assists, though, and Mourinho comes out on top. His substitutes have scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists in 4 European matches.